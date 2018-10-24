BBC Sport is looking back at 50 iconic FA Cup goals in the build-up to the first round proper, which takes place in November.

Think of the greatest FA Cup giant-killings of all time and lowly Wrexham beating reigning league champions Arsenal in January 1992 would immediately spring to mind.

The Welsh club had finished bottom of the Football League in 1990-91, the opposite end of the English league system to the Gunners and few of the 13,343 Racecourse crowd expected anything other than an easy away win.

And the inevitable looked certain when Gunners midfielder Paul Merson's cutback found team-mate Alan Smith, who fired in a first-half opener.

But former Wales international Mickey Thomas rolled back the years to instigate an unlikely comeback.

Wrexham's 37-year-old captain fired a superb 25-yard free-kick past Arsenal's England goalkeeper David Seaman to level with eight minutes remaining.

The wonder goal spurred a comeback and Steve Watkin's winner two minutes later will go down in Welsh football history as David overcame football's Goliath.