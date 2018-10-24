BBC Sport is looking back at 50 iconic FA Cup goals in the build-up to the first round proper, which takes place in November.

One-time Arsenal record goalscorer. Television personality. Dad of Shaun Wright-Phillips. Ian Wright is known by millions of people for one reason or another.

But, in May 1990, he was an unproven First Division striker who Crystal Palace had rescued from non-league football just a few years earlier.

He was a prolific scorer as Palace won promotion in 1988-1989, but the day he really announced himself was beneath the iconic Twin Towers of Wembley on FA Cup Final day.

Unfancied Palace led through Gary O'Reilly's 17th-minute header before goals either side of the break from captain Bryan Robson and striker Mark Hughes swung the game in Manchester United's favour.

Cue 'Wrighty'. The then-25-year-old - who had only just recovered from a broken leg - came on as a 70th-minute substitute and drew Palace level moments later with his first touch.

Wright volleyed the south London side ahead in extra-time before Hughes struck again to deny Palace their first major trophy.

United went on to win the replay through Lee Martin's goal as Alex Ferguson claimed his first silverware as United manager. And the rest is history.