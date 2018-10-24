BBC Sport is looking back at 50 iconic FA Cup goals in the build-up to the first round proper, which takes place in November.

The son of a professional boxer and a prolific lower-league scorer throughout the 1960s, Ray Crawford's moment in the sun was a February 1971 FA Cup 'cupset', when an ageing Colchester United side toppled Leeds United 3-2 in the fifth round.

Don Revie's "Mighty Whites", runners-up in the Cup the previous season and destined to finish second in the First Division in 1971, boasted a combative, skilful and potent unit.

Colchester were unkindly dubbed "Grandad's Army" before kick-off.

Crawford was 35, but three of his team-mates were older and half the side were in their 30s. Languishing in the fourth tier of English football, few gave the Us much hope but 16,000 clambered into Layer Road to see Revie's Marvels grace the Essex turf.