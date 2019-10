FC Romania are hoping to cause an upset when they face famous giant-killers Sutton United in the FA Cup second qualifying round on Saturday.

The Cheshunt-based club, nicknamed the Wolves, were formed in 2006 by Ionut Vintila and are making their debut in the FA Cup this season following seven promotions in eight years.

BBC London's Chris Slegg speaks to manager Vintila and players Marius Anghenica and midfielder Valentin Ilie about their cup tie this weekend and the club's history.