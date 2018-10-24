Kevin Ratcliffe loses his spectacles

Ever turned up at a sporting event and realised you can't find your glasses? Kevin Ratcliffe has.

The former Everton and Wales captain was part of Radio Wales' commentary team with Simon Davies at the Capital One Cup match between Swansea City and Everton when he realised his specs were nowhere to be found.

Luckily for posterity a Sport Wales were filming a behind-the-scenes feature on the former FA Cup winner, and captured the search.

Sport Wales, BBC Two Wales at 1900 BST on Friday, 26 September.

