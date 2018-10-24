Top 50 FA Cup goals: Webb's winner

  • From the section FA Cup

BBC Sport is looking back at 50 iconic FA Cup goals in the build-up to the first round proper, which takes place in November.

After Chelsea and Leeds played out a 2-2 draw on a patchy Wembley pitch, suffering from the effects of the Horse of the Year show which had been held at the stadium a week previously, the two teams renewed hostilities in the 1970 final in a replay at Old Trafford.

A notoriously physical game was decided in extra time when Ian Hutchinson's long throw into the Leeds box, skidded off defender Jack Charlton's head, and was nodded in at the far post by David Webb.

It was Chelsea's first FA Cup triumph. They have won the trophy another six times since.

Top videos

Top Stories

Ben Foster celebrates
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Granit Xhaka
  • From the section Football
Claire Emslie and Jane Ross celebrate a Scotland goal
  • From the section Football
Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker, Eleanor Dickinson and Noah Evans posing with the gold medals on day one of the Track Cycling World Cup in Glasgow.
  • From the section Cycling
Arsene Wenger
Mike Jones
Video
  • From the section Football