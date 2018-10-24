Stoke City manager Mark Hughes says his side "deserved more" from their 2-2 draw with Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road.

Peter Crouch set up Mame Biram Diouf for the opening goal but turned Steven Caulker's header into his own net before the break. Crouch's first-time strike then seemed to have secured victory for Stoke but Niko Kranjcar found the top corner two minutes from time to earn a valuable draw for the hosts.

Hughes says he was "disappointed" with the result, which leaves the Potters with five points from their first five games of the season.