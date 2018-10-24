Top 50 FA Cup goals: Pearce free-kick

It is a free-kick that is as famous for the foul that preceded it as the goal that followed.

A quarter of an hour into the 1991 FA Cup final, Tottenham's Paul Gascoigne launched into an ugly challenge on Gary Charles, causing damage to his own knee ligaments that would keep him out of the game for almost a year.

Nottingham Forest's Stuart Pearce stepped up to thunder a left-foot rocket past Erik Thorstvedt while Gascoigne hobbled off to be replaced by Nayim in his final game for the club.

Spurs clawed their way back to win the trophy 2-1 through Paul Stewart's low shot and Des Walker's extra-time own-goal.

Tottenham's triumph made them the first club to win the trophy eight times.

