Paul Gascoigne scores a spectacular free-kick for Tottenham in their 1991 FA Cup semi-final against Arsenal at Wembley.

If Gascoigne's tears in the 1990 World Cup semi-final had made him a star beyond football, it was Tottenham's FA Cup run the following season that introduced his new legion of fans to his sporting brilliance.

His dazzling goals against Oxford, Portsmouth and Notts County carried Tottenham to a semi-final against north London rivals Arsenal.

And Gascoigne took just five minutes to make the game his own at Wembley.

From a free-kick 35 yards out, the 23-year-old ignored his team-mates, who were waiting for a possible cross, and instead arrowed a free-kick into the top corner past David Seaman.

Tottenham went on to win the game 3-1.

You can watch more iconic FA Cup goals here.