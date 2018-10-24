Dyche on training, golf & Kasabian

Burnley manager Sean Dyche talks to Football Focus about his training inspirations and his expectations for the season.

The newly promoted manager describes his team as "arguably the biggest underdogs in Premier League history" but says they are only focused on fulfilling their own goals.

Dyche goes on to list, among other things, his favourite band, movie star and golfer.

Watch more from Sean Dyche on Football Focus, Saturday 13 September, 12:10 BST on BBC One, BBC One HD and the BBC Sport website.

