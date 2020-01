Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger denies he has a shortage of strikers after Olivier Giroud has been ruled out for up to four months through injury.

Wenger says he will not buy a forward for the sake of it before the transfer window closes on Monday, but will be "on alert" until then.

The Frenchman adds that the Gunners' Champions League group will be difficult, facing Borussia Dotmund for the second season running along with Galatasaray and Anderlecht in Group D.