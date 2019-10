BBC Sport takes a look back at those who have had the honour of captaining England the most times, as Wayne Rooney has been named the new captain.

Steven Gerrard, who announced his retirement from international football in July, is on the list having led England in 38 matches.

But the Liverpool star is a long way behind Billy Wright and 1966 World Cup winning captain Bobby Moore, who share the record with 90 matches each as England captain.

