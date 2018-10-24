The story of the MOTD theme tune

  Football

The composer of the Match of the Day theme tune, Barry Stoller, explains the process of how he created the iconic score.

The Match of the Day at 50 documentary, celebrating the programme's birthday, charts the history of the show and highlights its long-ingrained place at the heart of Saturday night television.

Read how Barry Stoller came up with the theme tune here.

Watch Match of the Day at 50, Friday 22 August, 22:35 BST (22:50 in Northern Ireland) on BBC One, BBC One HD and the BBC Sport website.

