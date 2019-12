Joel Taggart and Liam Beckett analyse the action from the opening weekend of the new Irish Premiership season.

Irish Premiership Results - Saturday 09/08/2014

Ballymena United 2-0 Warrenpoint Town

Cliftonville 0-0 Glentoran

Coleraine 1-1 Ballinamallard

Dungannon Swifts 2-2 Institute

Glenavon 2-2 Crusaders

Portadown 3-0 Linfield

Irish Premiership Table