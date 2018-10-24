England midfielder Jordan Nobbs will follow in her father's footsteps when she runs out at Hartlepool United's Victoria Park for the friendly against Sweden on Sunday 3 August.

Keith Nobbs made 327 appearances for Pools during an eight-year spell in the 1980s and 90s, while his daughter plays her club football for Arsenal Ladies.

Having marked her England debut in the 2013 Cyprus Cup with a spectacular goal, Nobbs is back on the international scene after injury and is one of five north east-born players in coach Mark Sampson's squad of 23.