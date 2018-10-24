Nobbs excited by Pools 'homecoming'

England midfielder Jordan Nobbs will follow in her father's footsteps when she runs out at Hartlepool United's Victoria Park for the friendly against Sweden on Sunday 3 August.

Keith Nobbs made 327 appearances for Pools during an eight-year spell in the 1980s and 90s, while his daughter plays her club football for Arsenal Ladies.

Having marked her England debut in the 2013 Cyprus Cup with a spectacular goal, Nobbs is back on the international scene after injury and is one of five north east-born players in coach Mark Sampson's squad of 23.

