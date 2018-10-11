In June 1991, Wales beat reigning world champions Germany 1-0 in a European Championship qualifier at the Cardiff Arms Park.

West Germany had a year earlier won their third World Cup crown but Wales caused an international upset to defeat the re-unified Germany football team in their first loss since their reunification.

Legendary striker Ian Rush's memorable second-half winner proved the difference, while goalkeeper Neville Southall's heroics in the Wales goal helped earn the Welsh their first win over the Germans.

