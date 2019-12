Watch highlights as West Germany gain revenge on Argentina with a 1-0 win in the 1990 World Cup final at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

The only goal of the game came five minutes before full-time, with Andreas Brehme coolly slotting home from the penalty spot.

Argentina finished the game with nine men after Pedro Monzon and Gustavo Dezotti both saw red in the second half.

