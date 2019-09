Watch highlights as Argentina, led by Diego Maradona, win the 1986 World Cup final with a a 3-2 victory over West Germany.

The South Americans went 2-0 up with goals from Jose Luis Brown and Jorge Valdano, before strikes from Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Rudi Voller levelled the game.

But an 84th-minute winner from Jorge Burruchaga was enough to hand Argentina their second World Cup.

