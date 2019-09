Watch and listen to how fans from other parts of the world experienced some of the World Cup's best goals.

James Rodriguez's stunner for Colombia against Uruguay, Miroslav Klose's record-breaking goal for Germany and Argentina's semi-final shootout win against the Netherlands all feature in our round-up of TV and radio commentaries from other countries.

Australian players Ryan McGowan and James Holland also relive Tim Cahill's memorable goal against the Dutch.

Available to UK users only.