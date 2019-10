Fans from across Brazil react to their team's shock 7-1 defeat to Germany in the World Cup semi-final.

The five-time winners were thrashed by a German side who were 5-0 up in the first 29 minutes, and the result equals Brazil's all-time biggest margin of defeat, when they lost 6-0 to Uruguay in 1920.

The defeat was also Brazil's first competitive home loss for 39 years, and their first in any home game for 12.

