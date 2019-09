Germany thrash hosts Brazil 7-1 to reach the 2014 World Cup final and inflict the biggest World Cup semi-final defeat in history.

Thomas Muller gave Germany the lead, before Miroslav Klose added a second to break the World Cup scoring record. Two goals from Toni Kroos and a Sami Khedira strike made it 5-0 inside the first 30 minutes.

Substitute Andre Schurrle added two second-half goals, with Oscar scoring a late goal for the humiliated hosts.

