BBC pundit and former England defender Rio Ferdinand finds out about life in the Santa Marta favela in Rio de Janeiro for a BBC documentary.

Ferdinand says living in underprivileged areas in England is like "luxury" in comparison.

The favela is one of the steepest in the city with 8,000 residents, 2,000 brick houses and 500 wooden houses.

Rio in Rio will be screened on BBC One soon.