Everton manager Roberto Martinez praises the "bravery" shown by the coaches at the World Cup, which has made it an "overwhelming event" so far and incomparable to any other major tournament he has witnessed.

The Spaniard believes the attacking attitude on display will spill over into top-flight domestic leagues next season.

Martinez also says there are very few players at the tournament unknown to him, but that he can gain "rare" insight into how those players react under the pressure of playing for their country on the biggest stage.