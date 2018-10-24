Highlights: Brazil 1-1 Chile (3-2 pens)

Brazil break Chile hearts by winning the first penalty shoot-out of the 2014 World Cup in the second round match in Belo Horizonte.

The game finished 1-1 with Brazil's David Luiz and Chile's Alexis Sanchez scoring in the first half of normal time.

Mauricio Pinilla hit the bar for Chile in the dying moments of extra time, but it was Gonzalo Jara who missed the decisive penalty for Chile in the penalty shoot-out as Brazil go on to face Colombia in the quarter-final on Friday, 4 July.

