Clarence Seedorf's tour of Rio

Clarence Seedorf gives BBC Sport presenter Dan Walker a tour of Rio de Janeiro, from a 5-a-side pitch atop a building to an ice cream on Flamengo beach.

Seedorf knows Rio de Janeiro well from his two seasons playing for local side Botafogo, where he won the league in his first season.

The former Netherlands, Ajax, Real Madrid and AC Milan midfielder discusses Brazilian football culture and whether he thinks Neymar and co can win the 2014 World Cup.

Watch live coverage of Brazil v Chile on BBC One, BBC One HD and the BBC Sport website at 17:00 BST on Saturday.

