Portugal bowed out of the 2014 World Cup on goal difference despite beating Ghana 2-1 in their final Group G tie in Brasilia.

A first half own-goal from Ghana's John Boye had given Portugal hope before Asamoah Gyan equalised with a header after the break - but Cristiano Ronaldo's first goal at this tournament secured his side the victory.

Both Portugal and Ghana are eliminated after Germany's 1-0 win over USA sends both teams through to the last 16.

Available to UK users only.