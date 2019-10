BBC Sport looks back at the six goals that secured Colombia's James Rodriguez the 2014 World Cup Golden Boot.

The 22-year-old Monaco playmaker scored in all of his five games, including a penalty kick in Colombia's 2-1 quarter-final defeat by Brazil and a stunning volley against Uruguay in the round of 16.

Rodriguez became the first player since Ronaldo in 2002 to score more than five goals at a World Cup.

