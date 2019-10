Georgios Samaras scores from the penalty spot to secure a 2-1 victory over Ivory Coast, confirming Greece's place in the last 16 and elimination for their opponents.

The former Celtic man was cool under immense pressure to cancel out substitute Wilfried Bony's earlier strike, after Greece had taken the lead through an Andreas Samaris strike before half time.

Greece will now face Group D winners Costa Rica on Sunday.

