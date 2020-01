Watch Karim Benzema curl home a cracking last-minute "goal" for France against Switzerland, only to find the referee had already blown the final whistle.

With France already 5-2 ahead, Dutch referee Bjorn Kuipers appears to blow for full time a split second before the ball finds it way to the Real Madrid striker on the edge of the box.

Benzema had already scored his third of the tournament in the match and also seen a first-half penalty saved.