Pundits criticise England defence

Match of the Day pundits Alan Shearer, Rio Ferdinand and Clarence Seedorf blame England's defending for their 2-1 defeat against Uruguay at the 2014 World Cup.

Two goals from Luis Suarez condemned England to their second straight defeat, and means they now need to comfortably beat Costa Rica in their final group game and hope Italy win their remaining matches to stand any chance of qualification.

The three pundits also praised Uruguay striker Suarez, who returned from injury to give his side a crucial win.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Top Stories

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola
Dawid Malan
  • From the section Cricket
  • Comments
Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp and Man City manager Pep Guardiola
  • From the section Football
Alberto Salazar
  • From the section Athletics
Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
FA Cup
Video
  • From the section Football