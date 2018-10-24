Play Rooney up front - Ferdinand

BBC pundit and former England defender Rio Ferdinand believes Wayne Rooney will perform better for England if he starts as their main striker against Uruguay.

Rooney was played on the left by manager Roy Hodgson in Saturday's 2-1 defeat by Italy in Manaus, and although the 28-year-old set up an equaliser for Daniel Sturridge, he was largely a peripheral figure.

Ferdinand believes England should be "pleased" with their performance despite the defeat, but warns that Luis Suarez's Uruguay will be "tough".

