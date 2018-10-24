Get all the best of the action from day three of the Fifa World Cup in Brazil in just 10 minutes with Match of the Day's World Cup Catch-Up.

In Group D, England took on Italy in Manaus in their opening game of the tournament, while Uruguay played Costa Rica. In Group C, Colombia played Greece and Ivory Coast faced Japan.

If you want the best bits from Brazil 2014 at breakfast, we'll serve you #goalsontoast in the morning throughout the World Cup on the BBC Red Button, at bbc.co.uk/worldcup or to download with BBC iPlayer.

Available to UK users only.