Mario Balotelli's second-half header secures a 2-1 victory for Italy against England in their 2014 World Cup Group D match in Manaus.

The Azzurri took the lead through Claudio Marchisio's low 25-yard shot, but Daniel Sturridge levelled from Wayne Rooney's cross less than two minutes later.

Phil Jagielka headed Balotelli's lob off the line but in the second-half the AC Milan striker's header restored Italy's lead.

