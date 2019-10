Netherlands thrashed defending champions Spain 5-1 in the opening game of Group B, with two goals each for Robin van Persie and Arjen Robben.

Xabi Alonso put Spain ahead from the spot before Van Persie's spectacular diving header equalised just before half-time.

The second half saw Robben score twice, either side of a Stefan De Vrij header and Van Persie's second.

