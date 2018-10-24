Watch highlights as Brazil come back from a goal down to beat Croatia 3-1 in the opening match of the 2014 World Cup at the Arena de Sao Paulo.

Croatia took the lead when Marcelo put through his own net after 11 minutes before Neymar equalised with a superb left foot effort just before the half-hour mark.

Brazil were then awarded a controversial penalty in the 71st-minute which was duly converted by Neymar, and with Oscar netting late on it means the hosts top Group A with three points.

