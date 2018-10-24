Lineker in Brazil: The Beautiful Game

  • From the section Football

As the nation prepares for the start of the 2014 World Cup, England football legend Gary Lineker presents this very special documentary on the world's fascination with Brazil and the beautiful game.

Gary meets Brazilian legends Ronaldo, Leonardo and Pele; and Michael Palin explores the reasons behind the football world's love affair with the country.

The programme features rarely-seen archive footage, great moments in World Cup history as well as contributions from Rio Ferdinand, John Barnes and Michael Owen.

This is a BBC One stream starting at 22:35 BST.

Available to UK users only

