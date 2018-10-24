BBC Sport's Pat Nevin looks at some of the reasons why Wayne Rooney's place in England's starting line up is being questioned in some quarters.

Rooney's goal in the 2-2 draw against Ecuador on Wednesday took his tally for England to 39 goals in 91 appearances, but came just days after his former Manchester United team-mate Paul Scholes suggested Rooney may have passed his peak.

Nevin believes Southampton's Adam Lallana and Liverpool's Raheem Sterling are challenging Rooney for a starting place in Roy Hodgson's side for their World Cup opener against Italy in Manaus on 14 June.

