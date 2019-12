Listen to Stevie Wonder's song Another Star, which has been announced as the theme tune for the BBC's 2014 World Cup coverage.

This is the first time Wonder has given approval for one of his songs to be used in this way, and the song will be used as the opening sequence for all of the BBC's World Cup programming.

The 2014 World Cup kicks off in Brazil on Thursday, 12 June, and you can follow all the action from the tournament across BBC TV, radio and online.