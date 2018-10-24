Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC iD
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Earth
Arts
Make It Digital
Taster
Local
Tomorrow's World
TV
Radio
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
BBC
Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Rugby L
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Sports Personality
My Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Rugby L
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Sports Personality
My Sport
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
Match of the Day
5 Live Sport
Sports Personality
Sport on the BBC
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tables
Gossip
Transfers
All Teams
Leagues & Cups
FA Cup
European
Women
Live - Everton Ladies commentary
29 May 2014
29 May 2014
From the section
Football
Listen to live commentary of Everton Ladies from BBC Radio Merseyside.
Windows media link to stream
Share
Share this post on
Facebook
Twitter
Read more about these links.
Top videos
Top Stories
Wins for Man City, West Ham, Leicester, Brighton & Palace - reaction
LIVE
From the section
Football
Scottish Premiership - Play resumes at Kilmarnock after second floodlight failure
LIVE
From the section
Football
Championship: Norwich beat Rotherham to reclaim top spot
LIVE
From the section
Football
Southampton v Man Utd - Pogba & Lukaku return
LIVE
From the section
Football
Watch: UK Snooker Championship - Higgins wins three frames to lead McManus
LIVE
From the section
Snooker
Listen: Saturday's rugby union commentaries
LIVE
From the section
Rugby Union