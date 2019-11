BBC Sport charts the early years of a young footballer from Madeira called Cristiano Ronaldo, who on Saturday is aiming to lift the Champions League trophy with Real Madrid.

The 2014 Ballon d'or winner is remembered by his godfather Fernao Sousa, the President of his first junior club and his coach from his first senior club, Nacional.

Ronaldo is aiming to win his second Champions League title this Saturday in Lisbon, as Real take on newly-crowned Spanish champions Atletico Madrid.