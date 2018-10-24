With England's finest heading off to Brazil for the World Cup, what better way to get into the spirit than a celebration of those players who, no matter how hard they tried, fell just short of world class standard? That's right, it's the return of England's Worst Ever Football Team.

Working from the original XI first assembled in 2010, the programme re-examines the evidence to see if this line-up was conclusive or whether there has been a late charge from those who have donned the famous white shirt in the last four years.

Or did the first show overlook some previous evidence for inclusion that if brought to light could condemn some new unfortunate and book them a place on the definitive roll of shame?

