Watch Ryan Giggs score his first and last Premier League goals for Manchester United, as the midfielder announces his retirement from football.

The Welshman scored his first Premier League goal against Tottenham on 19 September 1992, with his last one coming against QPR on 23 February 2013.

Giggs has been named as Louis van Gaal's assistant at Old Trafford after the Dutchman signed a three-year contract with the club.

Footage courtesy of the Premier League.

Available to UK users only.