Hull manager Steve Bruce says he "could not be prouder" of his players, after they went 2-0 up in the FA Cup final only to lose 3-2 to Arsenal in extra-time at Wembley.

James Chester and Curtis Davies scored inside the first eight minutes to put the Tigers in command, but the Gunners fought back through Santi Cazorla and Laurent Koscielny, before Aaron Ramsey struck the winner in extra-time.