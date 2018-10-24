Brighton & Hove Albion chairman Tony Bloom tells BBC Sussex that he was "disappointed" to learn that head coach Oscar Garcia informed players he was likely to resign following their Championship play-off semi-final defeat to Derby County on Sunday.

Garcia left his position at the Amex Stadium on Monday after a year at the Sussex club and Bloom says the Spaniard did a good job during his spell in charge despite the fact the 41-year-old was "difficult to communicate with" at times.

Brighton have had interest from several parties interested in the job but Bloom says there is no timescale on an appointment.

Tim Sherwood, who left Tottenham on Monday, is among the bookmakers' favourites for the job but Bloom would not be drawn on any speculation about Garcia's successor.