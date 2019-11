2010 World Cup final hero Andres Iniesta remains a vital part of a star-studded Spanish midfield that will hope to lead their country to back-to-back titles.

The defending champions were unbeaten in a qualifying group that also featured France, but suffered a 3-0 loss to World Cup hosts Brazil in the Confederations Cup final last year.

Spain face the Netherlands in their opening Group B game, in a repeat of the 2010 final, before taking on Chile and Australia.