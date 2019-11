BBC Sport looks back at the story of the 1958 and 1962 World Cups, when Brazil won back-to-back tournaments.

Sweden hosted the 1958 tournament, with 17-year-old Pele becoming a global superstar with two goals in the final.

Chile staged four years later despite an earthquake shortly before the event, and Brazil comfortably won their second trophy.

BBC Radio 5 live's Peter Allen narrates.

Watch Fifa's official series of World Cup films on BBC Two.

Available to UK users.