BBC Sport looks back at the story of the post-war World Cups of 1950 and 1954.

Brazil hosted their first tournament in 1950, with Switzerland staging the event four years later.

Both tournaments saw the favourites defeated in the final, with Brazil suffering a shock defeat to Uruguay in 1950, while West Germany performed the 'Miracle of Bern' to beat Hungary in 1954.

BBC Radio 5 live's Peter Allen narrates.

Watch Fifa's official series of World Cup films on BBC Two.

