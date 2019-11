BBC Sport looks back at the genesis of the World Cup.

Uruguay hosted the first tournament in 1930, before Italy and France staged the event on a troubled continent.

The hosts triumphed in 1930, with Italy victorious four years later and then defending their crown in France in 1938.

BBC Radio 5 live's Peter Allen narrates.

