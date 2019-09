Diego Maradona puts Argentina 2-0 up against England with an incredible run from his own half in the 1986 World Cup quarter-final at the Azteca stadium in Mexico.

The 25-year-old slaloms his way past four English defenders before rounding goalkeeper Peter Shilton and finishing left-footed.

Maradona's second mean England trail 2-0 with just 35 minutes of the match remaining.

