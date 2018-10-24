Maradona handball puts Argentina ahead

  • From the section World Cup

Captain Diego Maradona uses his hand to deflect the ball past goalkeeper Peter Shilton and put Argentina 1-0 up on England in the 1986 World Cup quarter-final at the Azteca stadium in Mexico.

The Napoli star used his left hand to nudge a ball from Steve Hodge past the England goalkeeper, an act undetected by Tunisian referee Ali Bin Nasser.

Despite protests from the England players who surrounded the official, Maradona's second goal of the tournament put Argentina ahead with 40 minutes to play.

